The U.S. Post Office near New Braunfels MarketPlace will soon bear the name of one of its most frequent customers — the late former U.S. Senator Robert “Bob” Krueger.
The bill was introduced in the House in June and passed in early December before making its way to the Senate where it passed mid-December, and a few days later made it to the desk of President Joe Biden to become law.
With help from Krueger’s son, Christian, U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett, who had been one of Krueger’s biggest political opponents, led the charge to honor Krueger’s life’s work.
“This kind act by Congressman Doggett is evidence that politics need never divide individuals on a personal level,” said Kathleen Tobin Krueger, Krueger’s wife. “We are forever deeply indebted to him for his hard work to honor Bob’s statesmanship and service to our nation.”
Following the death of the family’s patriarch earlier this year, Christian Krueger was looking for a way to honor his father and remembered sometimes prominent figures have post offices named after them, and thought it was a perfect fit.
That’s when Krueger’s son approached Congressman Doggett with the idea and he was happy to introduce the bill and work hard to get it passed.
“This legislation provides a modest way for us to honor one who did so much in so many ways for so many,” Doggett said. “My legislation will name this post office, in the heart of his community, just a block away from a twist and turn of the great Guadalupe River, after its great, late Bob Krueger. To honor his memory and make his rich legacy — his values, his grace, his kindness, his commitment to service — a part of our future.”
During Krueger’s lifetime he served diplomatic positions in East Central Africa while bringing awareness to genocide to attain justice for victims of crimes against humanity.
It’s a cause the family continues today by working to free a man wrongly imprisoned by the Rwandan government for his heroism during the 1994 genocide — a man known as the real life hero of “Hotel Rwanda.”
In addition, Krueger held political U.S. offices in Congress as a U.S. House Representative and an interim senator and served as Texas railroad commissioner.
“Whether he was walking the halls of Congress or serving as an U.S. ambassador overseas, Bob was a devoted and thoughtful public servant,” U.S. Senator John Cornyn said. “I am proud to honor the legacy of my fellow Texan and a distinguished humanitarian.
Krueger’s family was thrilled with the bipartisan effort Congress made to honor Krueger in the place he called home.
“Bob would be so pleased by this honor,” Kathleen Tobin Krueger said. “No matter where we lived in the world, he always came back home to New Braunfels.”
The family found recognizing the humanitarian advocate with the renaming of a post office — a place Krueger held near and dear to him — was the perfect way to honor his legacy.
The local post office played a special role in the politician’s life, operating as his social hub where he would often visit with friends and neighbors.
It was a place filled with memories with his son, who would accompany his father to the post office where they’d play a game to guess how much mail was in the post office box — a box the family keeps to this day.
“It really was an important part of his everyday life in New Braunfels,” Kathleen Tobin Krueger said.
Next year the family wants to plan an event to dedicate the post office in Krueger’s name and hopes the politicians who helped make it happen can join in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.