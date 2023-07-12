New Braunfels Police Department officers will receive new body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems this year, under an agreement the city council approved on Monday.
NBPD Police Chief Keith Lane said the systems are connected with emergency buttons on officers’ handheld radios and in-car radios.
“So if an officer activates that emergency button, it will actually activate his or her body-worn camera and their in-car video,” Lane said.
NBPD will receive 175 new body-worn cameras.
A 2015 Texas law requires agencies that have a body-worn camera program to have a policy to govern that program.
The camera footage is important evidence for prosecuting crimes, Lane said.
“It (also) significantly lowers the number of complaints on officers,” Lane said. “And it also reduces the time it takes us to complete one of those investigations, especially when it comes to officer misconduct.”
Police departments can receive state grants to buy cameras for officers “who are engaged in traffic or highway patrol or otherwise regularly detain or stop motor vehicles, or are primary responders who respond directly to calls for assistance from the public.”
A 2018 Dallas incident sparked new body-worn camera laws in Texas.
An off-duty uniformed police officer named Amber Guyger went into 26-year-old Botham “Bo” Jean’s apartment, thinking it was her own.
She shot and killed Jean when she mistook him for an intruder.
There was no body-camera footage from officers who responded to the shooting.
“Bo’s Law,” which went into effect in 2021, requires officers to activate and keep their body cameras on during the course of an investigation.
NBPD’s current in-car camera systems will reach their end-of-life at the end of this year.
The 132 new systems can offload footage directly from the vehicle to a cloud-based storage system.
“We will no longer have to store anything on a physical server,” Lane said.
Current in-car cameras have a 60-degree view.
Officers can expand their new systems to include a panoramic view.
Lane said that footage would be helpful on larger, more complex scenes.
The backseat camera will activate when it senses a person, so the officer isn’t at risk of forgetting to activate that camera when they take someone into custody.
The new car camera systems take up less space in the police vehicles, and have better license plate reader technology.
The city will pay a total of $2.18 million for the camera technology over a period of five years.
The city also approved about $16,000 for the New Braunfels Fire Department to buy five new body-worn cameras for peace officers assigned to the fire marshal’s office.
That footage is also uploaded to the police system.
