A disturbance call led to a suspicious vehicle tailed by police, with a traffic stop resulting in a search that turned up more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and the arrests of two on drug charges, police said.
New Braunfels Police Department Capt. Mike Rutherford said police were called to a disturbance at a convenience store in the 2500 block of Interstate 35 South around 5:25 a.m. Thursday when an officer observed something unrelated to the call and decided to investigate.
“We were called to a possible disturbance across from the two convenience stores near the intersection of Schmidt and Becker streets, when an officer spotted a male inside a vehicle who seemed sort of agitated,” Rutherford said.
The officer watched the vehicle, which soon left the parking lot of the Circle K store and traveled north on the I-35 frontage road, Rutherford said.
“A male driver and female passenger were inside the vehicle,” he said. “They signaled to get onto the interstate but then kept going on the frontage road toward the turnaround under the highway just before Walnut Avenue,” Rutherford said.
The car, a black 2008 Lexus, took a left into the turnaround but ran through the white striped lane reserved for oncoming vehicles on the southbound frontage, Rutherford said.
“They abruptly changed lanes, took the turnaround and headed southbound,” he said, adding the car was pulled over in a parking lot near a fast-food eatery.
“The officer while talking to the driver observed a half-burned marijuana cigarette inside the vehicle,” Rutherford said. “At that point another officer arrived to get the female out of the car, who was found in possession of a container of alcohol.”
Rutherford said after the driver stepped out of the car, officers noticed several clear smoking pipes containing “a white residue” located inside the driver’s side door.
“The officer saw another bag inside the vehicle that contained a white substance and some marijuana,” he added.
Inside the bags were more than 400 grams of meth, a small scale, and assorted pills that officers identified as Xanax and Ecstasy, Rutherford said.
The driver, Richard Brandon Moore, 44 of Austin, and passenger, Amber Renay Noriega, 26, of San Antonio, were arrested and taken to the Comal County Jail.
Moore was charged with manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, over 400 grams; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, under 1 gram; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, under 28 grams; and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.
He was released from the county lockup later Thursday after posting $18,000 in bonds.
Noriega was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 and 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, under 28 grams; and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces. She remained jailed Friday in lieu of $15,000 bond.
