New Braunfels police seized one of its largest caches of drugs during a traffic stop this year, they said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said just before midnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, an officer on patrol spotted a suspicious pickup truck on East Common Street.
“He ran the license plate for the registration, which came back as (a stolen vehicle),” Ferguson said. “He conducted a felony traffic stop in the 900 block of Loop 337.”
Ferguson said two women were inside the vehicle.
“After talking to both of them it was determined the vehicle was stolen,” Ferguson said. “The driver was taken into custody for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.”
A search of the vehicle turned up 42.1 grams of methamphetamine, individually packaged and hidden under the driver’s seat, Ferguson said.
The driver, Lisa Marie Gross, 35, of New Braunfels, was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 400 grams, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Gross was taken to Comal County Jail. She was released Friday after posting $45,000 bond.
The other woman in the car, a 21-year-old from Universal City, was not charged, Ferguson said.
It was NBPD’s largest seizure of meth in a traffic stop this year. A May 19 traffic stop by NBPD’s Street Crimes Unit on Interstate 35 in the city resulted in the seizure of 59.5-pounds of hydroponic marijuana sniffed out by K-9 Officer Turbo. The pot, hidden inside duffel bags inside the vehicle trunk, had a street value of more than $400,000.
The suspect, charged with possession of marijuana, between 50 and 2,000 pounds, a second-degree felony, was released from the county lockup the next day after posting $40,000 bond.
