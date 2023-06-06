New Braunfels police arrested two San Antonio men last week after reportedly finding 20 pounds of meth in their car during a traffic stop.
A New Braunfels Police Department officer stopped a car in the 800 block of I-35 North at about 11 p.m. on June 2, according to an NBPD news release.
“After speaking with the two occupants of the vehicle, the officer detained the individuals and conducted a search of the car,” the agency said.
The officer found a backpack in the car trunk with several bags of a “crystal-like substance.”
The product tested positive for methamphetamine, and NBPD seized more than 20 pounds of the drug.
NBPD said the meth has a street value of more than $100,000.
Alfonso Villarreal III, age 25, was driving the truck, and Rodney Fernandez, age 32 was the passenger.
Both men were arrested and booked into the Comal County Jail on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Fernandez was released on Saturday on a $25,000 surety bond.
Villarreal’s bond has been set at $25,000, and he remains in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.