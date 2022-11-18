New Braunfels police and Comal County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information on two suspects in an Oct. 25 shooting near Solms Park.
Erik Inchaurregui and Ayden Valdez, both 18-year-old New Braunfels residents, have active arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and should only be approached by members of law enforcement,” the New Braunfels Police Department wrote on Facebook.
Police identified four suspects in connection with the shooting.
One adult suspect and one juvenile suspect have been arrested.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.
Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477, online at comalcrimestoppers.org, or the P3 Tips smartphone app.
