New Braunfels police responded to a stabbing on Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Fredericksburg Road.
Officers responded following a report of a stabbing at a home at 12:20 p.m., according to a New Braunfels Police Department news release.
Police found a man with stab wounds. EMS transported the man to a San Antonio hospital.
A woman “refused to come out” of the house.
The NBPD crisis negotiation team and SWAT helped negotiate with the woman.
At about 2:30, the woman left the house and “was detained without further incident,” according to NBPD.
New Braunfels High School was placed in a brief lockdown during the incident.
NBPD did not immediately release the identities of the suspect or the victim on Thursday.
