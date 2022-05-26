Suspects fleeing police in a vehicle and later on foot, initiating security measures at nearby schools, were apprehended during the lunch hour on Wednesday.
“The New Braunfels Police Department is currently at the scene of a traffic stop where several people were taken into custody after they attempted to flee on foot from officers in the area of Business 35 and Wright Avenue (near the IHOP location),” David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, posted on NBPD’s Facebook page as the drama concluded around 12:30 p.m.
Ferguson said around 11 a.m., NBPD’s Street Crimes Unit attempted a traffic stop on a silver Chevy Impala in the 800 block of Interstate 35 North in the southbound frontage road. “The vehicle was occupied by six people, some of whom were believed to be involved in an illegal drug activity,” Ferguson said. “The vehicle came to a stop in the IHOP parking lot. Three of the occupants fled on foot in various directions. Officers gave chase and were able to capture two of the three a short time later.”
Of the six, all from New Braunfels, three were adults. Kymielea Archilynn Gilbert, 22, and Amarius Ali Hodges Valle, 18, were both charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces.
Fleeing but later apprehended in the back of a nearby residence, Jathan Michael Soto, 21, was charged with evading arrest or detention, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and theft of a firearm.
The other three were juveniles, including a 15-year-old male passenger who was not arrested or and released to the custody of his parent or guardian, Ferguson said.
Two others eluded police. A 13-year-old male was arrested in the parking lot of the nearby Courtyard Plaza Shopping Center. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, under 28 grams (one pill of Xanax), and evading arrest or detention.
Ferguson said police know the identity of the last suspect, a 17-year-old male still at-large.
“He has been identified by investigators and the street crimes unit remains on the lookout for him,” he said of the suspect, who triggered a half-hour security alert at nearby schools.
As a precaution, Comal Independent School District placed Church Hill Middle School, Goodwin Frazier Elementary School, Comal Discipline Center and Memorial Early College High School on secure status with added law enforcement presence at each campus.
“We received word that there was some law enforcement activity in the vicinity area around several of our campuses along Business 35,” said Steve Stanford, Comal ISD assistant superintendent for communications and governmental relations. “They were put in secure status, meaning all exterior doors are locked, but classes and activities continued inside the building.”
Ferguson said the search for the suspect was suspended and the perimeter was lifted around 12:25 p.m., when police believed the individual was no longer in the immediate area.
The arrested juvenile was taken to the area detention facility in Seguin. Gilbert was released from Comal County Jail on Thursday after posting $2,000 bond. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Valle remained jailed in lieu of $2,000 bond. Soto, also sought on a warrant increasing bond on an earlier theft charge, also remained in the county lockup in lieu of bonds totaling $15,800.
Pellet-gun photo bars student’s final day
A Canyon High School student was suspended from Thursday’s final school day after photos of him with a pellet gun inside his waist appeared on social media Wednesday morning.
“That was just a situation where a student took a photo of himself with the (gun) inside his waistband in a photo that was taken at his home at night,” Stanford said Wednesday of the student. “It was brought to the attention of school administrators and he will not be returning for the rest of the school year (on Thursday).”
“The student did not make any direct threat to the campus; however, law enforcement has detained the student and he is not in class with other students,” penned Dustin Davisson, CHS principal in a letter to parents. Unfortunately, because he posted the picture on Snapchat, it is beginning to make the rounds among students on social media.”
Davisson went on to say the student was isolated from other students, did not have a weapon on him when he came to school on Wednesday.
“Certainly, anything related to weapons is of great concern to us all, especially given (Tuesday’s) events in Uvalde,” Davisson said. “Although no direct threat was made or weapons brought on campus, I felt that it was important to be transparent with you about this incident. “Our concern is that as this image makes its rounds on social media that false information will begin to circulate with it. As such, I want to make sure that you get the facts from me first.”
Stanford said Facebook posts mistakenly said the student had a live real gun with ammunition inside his backpack.
“That did not happen,” he said, adding as far as he knew, no charges were filed against the student, whose identity and grade was not released.
K-9 sniffs out large pot cache
A May 19 traffic stop by the NBPD Street Crimes Unit along I-35 in New Braunfels led to the seizure of 59.5-pounds of hydroponic marijuana and an arrest, police said.
“K-9 Officer Turbo alerted to the vehicle, leading to the discovery of the drugs inside duffel bags in the trunk, worth an estimated $400,000 on the streets,” Ferguson said.
Arrested was Andrew Carrillo, 37, of San Antonio, who was charged with possession of marijuana, between 50 and 2,000 pounds, a second-degree felony. He was released from the county lockup May 20 after posting $40,000 bond.
