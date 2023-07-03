The New Braunfels Police Department has released a list of the city’s five “most wanted” individuals suspected of committing felony crimes.
Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of the individuals.
Randy David Martinez, a 41-year-old New Braunfels resident, is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.
Trason Taylor, a 29-year-old Round Rock man, is wanted for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
New Braunfels 18-year-old Eric Inchaurregui is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Inchaurregui is a suspect in an Oct. 25, 2022 shooting near Solms Park.
Police arrested San Marcos 19-year-old Ayden Michael Valdez in November in connection with that incident.
Micah Toussant, a 24-year-old from Upland, California, is wanted for theft from the elderly in an amount greater than or equal to $30,000 and less than $150,000.
Pedro Rogel, age 21 of San Antonio, is wanted for evading arrest in a vehicle.
Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (830) 620-8477, leaving a tip online at comalcrimestoppers.org or using the P3 Tips phone app.
