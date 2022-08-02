The New Braunfels Police Department has begun the move into its new headquarters on West San Antonio Street, across from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
David Ferguson, city communications manager, said the temporary closure of NBPD’s front-desk operations at 5 p.m. Tuesday launches the department’s move from its home since 1997, at 1488 South Seguin Avenue, to its new location at 3030 West San Antonio Street.
“All front desk services, including open records requests, evidence access, accident reports and background checks, will not be available until 8 a.m. on Monday,” Ferguson said.
“Regular police services, such as patrol, will not be impacted by the closure of the front desk; however, criminal investigation services will be available by appointment only during this temporary closure.”
NBPD’s 65,000-square foot headquarters will be improved from its current 30,000-square foot facility that had been converted from a former lumberyard on South Seguin Avenue.
In 2019, voters approved $36.3 million for the new PD facility and Veterans Memorial, constructed on a 12-acre site across from CCSO’s headquarters and a stone’s throw from the Comal County Jail.
Joeris General Contractors is primary contractor, with Seidel Construction assisting construct the $20 million police headquarters, which features a training room, dispatch area, offices, storage, conference rooms, expansion areas and forensic labs. Another 11,000 square-foot building houses the maintenance garage, gym and storage areas..
“Anyone in need of immediate services from the police department during this temporary closure of the front desk is asked to call either the non-emergency number at 830-221-4100 or, if there is an emergency, dial 911,” Ferguson said. “We appreciate the public’s patience during this brief closure and we look forward to serving you from our new headquarters.”
