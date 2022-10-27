Following the initial arrest of a 58-year-old Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking last Friday, the suspect was arrested a second time on the same charges Tuesday, the New Braunfels Police Department said.
Marc Stephen Jamison — the suspect in the case — is once again accused of arranging to meet an underage female on social media, then transporting the victim to an undisclosed location, and exchanging payment to engage in a sexual relationship.
The suspect was arrested by United States Marshals Service agents at a gas station on the 1800 block of Hwy 46 West in New Braunfels.
Jamison was taken to the Comal County Jail where he was booked on the first degree felony of human trafficking, and his bond was set at $500,000.
The Comal County District Attorney’s Office is petitioning for an increase in the suspect’s bond on the initial charge. The office is also seeking to add more conditions on the bond, and a hearing on the subject is pending.
Officials with NBPD said the suspect was still in custody as of early Wednesday evening.
Investigators are still looking into the case and believe the suspect may have additional underage victims, said David Ferguson, city of New Braunfels communications manager.
Officials say the alleged crimes against the first victim who came forward, a 16-year-old from New Braunfels, began in May.
The crimes allegedly committed by the suspect to the second victim occurred in 2021 when the victim was 15 years old, Ferguson said.
NBPD continues to withhold case details, such as the nature of the crime, relationship between the suspect and victim, and circumstances behind the alleged crimes, to preserve the validity of the investigation and the victims who may come forward.
Those who believe they are victims or know someone who has been a victim of the suspect can call New Braunfels Police Detective Richard Groff at 830-221-4167.
