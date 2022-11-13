The New Braunfels Police Department arrested two teenage boys and a 19-year-old man on Saturday night after a vehicle chase.
About 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night, police responded to the 1500 block of Lahn Road after a report of shots fired from a silver SUV that was occupied by several men.
Officers found bullet casings in the road but no damage or injuries.
An hour later, officers responded to a report of a similar vehicle in the 100 block of Luckett Drive.
Police stopped the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, but the car fled down Post Road to Business 35.
After a short chase, the car crashed into the median.
The three suspects fled on foot, but officers quickly found and detained them.
Police found a handgun and ammunition in the vehicle.
A 14-year-old New Braunfels boy was driving the car. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading police.
A 15-year-old New Braunfels boy was one of the passengers. He was charged with evading police, theft and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The boys were taken to the local juvenile detention center.
New Braunfels police identified the third suspect in the vehicle as 19-year-old New Braunfels resident Jaydavon Aguirre. He was booked into the Comal County Jail on charges of evading officers and theft.
