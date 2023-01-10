The New Braunfels Police Department arrested two teenagers on Tuesday after reports of car burglaries in a shopping center parking lot.
Officers responded to a call of “several males forcibly breaking into vehicles” in the 600 block of N. Business 35 just before 9 a.m., according to NBPD.
Three suspects fled from officers down Business 35, before their car crashed into a curb near Hidalgo Ave.
The three suspects ran from the car. Police pursued them and detained two teenagers.
Officers found stolen firearms and electronics and illegal drugs inside the suspects’ car.
San Antonio resident Joe Angel Puente, 18, was booked into the Comal County Jail on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
A 16-year-old boy from San Antonio was booked into a juvenile detention center on the same charges.
Police will continue to search for the third suspect. NBPD said that they suspect the person is no longer in the area.
Lone Star Elementary School was placed on two lockdowns on Tuesday morning because the police chase was close to the campus.
