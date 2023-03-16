New Braunfels police arrested an allegedly intoxicated driver in a fatal crash early Thursday morning that killed a local 41-year-old resident.
First responders arrived at a head-on collision involving two pickup trucks on FM 306 near the Hunter Road intersection at about 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 16.
A black Dodge Ram truck had been driving south on FM 306 and collided with a white Dodge Ram traveling north, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.
Police identified the driver of the white truck as 41-year-old New Braunfels resident Reva Garza.
Garza “suffered critical injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the black truck was identified as 21-year-old Juan Sebastian Vargas of Waelder, a small town in Gonzales County between Luling and Flatonia.
Vargas was taken to a local hospital. Police issued a blood search warrant.
After the blood draw, Vargas was arrested and booked into the Comal County Jail.
He was charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
Police are still investigating the crash, and NBPD said additional charges may be pending.
Passengers in the black truck that Vargas was driving included a 19-year-old man from Waelder and a 25-year-old man from Weimar.
The passengers were taken to Level 1 trauma centers. Police said that they are in critical but stable condition.
The road section was closed for about four hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.
Vargas remained in jail as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $100,000.
