The New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center was decked out in red, white and blue on Friday, as elected officials, political staff and business representatives gathered for the 57th Texas Legislative Conference.
The nonpartisan organization brings together statewide leaders to discuss public policy.
Friday’s discussions focused on Texas’ economic future, border security, and the politicians who lead the Lone Star State.
Economic development
The first Friday panel discussed the topic of a sustainable economic future for Texas. Dr. Ray Perryman, CEO and president of The Perryman Group, moderated the panel.
One of the discussion’s key issues was adult literacy.
According to Perryman, the percentage of adults in Texas who can read above an eighth-grade level, a necessity for many skilled jobs, is 40%.
Another statistic Perryman referenced was Census data showing that there are one million fewer people under the age of 18 in the U.S. than there were 10 years ago, contributing to the workforce shortage.
Despite this, Texas has seen a growth in the number of people under the age of 18 by over 400,000.
Although this can be an opportunity to grow the workforce, Perryman said that it could only be sustainable if youth have the chance for an excellent education.
Dr. Scott Muri, superintendent of Ector County ISD in the Midland-Odessa area, was a panelist with further insight into education in Texas.
About 42% of children do not have the necessary skills to be successful kindergarteners when they enter their first day of school, according to Muri.
“When you start the school race behind — not only do you stay behind — but you get further and further behind,” Muri said, “In fact, you end up in that statistic that Ray talked about earlier, and so we must continue to invest in pre-K, 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds if we’re to have a sustainable adult population that can continue to make Texas thrive.”
Immigration & border security
Illegal immigration at the Texas-Mexico border often sparks heated national discussions.
The conference’s border issues panel was no exception.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens said the Del Rio-area courts, jails and nonprofits need more support and funding to deal with an “overwhelming” number of people seeking asylum and entering the country.
“All we want to do is criticize each other and not figure out how to fix it,” Owens said. “It should not be our damn problem.”
All of the panelists — three county judges and a state lawmaker — lamented that decades of back-and-forth federal border policies only seem to make matters worse.
Federal and state leadership is needed to address a “mammoth of a problem,” said State Rep. Ryan Guillen, a Republican from Rio Grande City.
“The cartels on the Mexican side have pushed the (immigration) traffic and human smuggling traffic up north so that it will bring less attention to their drug trade in the south,” Guillen said.
The longtime state lawmaker suggested making more efficient investments in law enforcement and border walls.
State politics
Legislative debate is in full swing in Austin.
Lawmakers are crafting a state budget and proposing bills to address a wide variety of cultural and economic issues.
The Texas Legislative Conference hosted a panel of veteran journalists who cover the State Capitol.
Gov. Abbott’s administration is focusing heavily this session on “school choice” legislation, said Karina Kling with Spectrum News 1.
“(Rural) superintendents still say they just don’t have the private schools in the area to really make this attractive to them,” Kling said.
Lawmakers are considering school voucher programs and educational savings accounts.
The initiatives would enable students to attend public schools outside of their districts or help fund attendance at private or charter schools.
The group also discussed the possibility of Gov. Abbott running for president.
John Mortiz, with USA Today Network’s Austin bureau, said he thinks several other Republican candidates would need to fail in order for Abbott to succeed.
“Abbott is going all over Texas, but he isn’t anywhere near Iowa or New Hampshire,” Mortiz said.
