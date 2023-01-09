In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, the city has announced several closures.
The Westside Community Center, city hall, municipal court, city recycling center, solid waste and recycling administration offices, Fischer Park Nature Center, the public library and parks & recreation administration offices will be closed.
Recycling and garbage collection in both commercial and residential areas won’t be affected. The schedule for brush, garbage and recycling collection will remain the same. The schedule for the Landa Park Golf Course and Das Rec will be unaffected, as well.
Additionally, the New Braunfels Utilities drive-through and offices will be closed.
NBU customers can check for water and electrical outages in real-time through their website. Furthermore, outages can be reported by calling the 24-hour control center at (830) 629 - 4628
Payments can still be made on nbutexas.org or by phone at (844) 863 - 7360; moreover, payments can be made through Western Union Convenience Pay Service or the NBU Night Drop at 263 Main Plaza.
Furthermore, the New Braunfels MLK Association will hold an MLK march and ceremony. The march will start at 10 a.m. and begin at Prince Solms Park. The march will head to the downtown plaza for a brief program and continue to the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center for music and a civic tribute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.