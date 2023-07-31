A New Braunfels woman died on Saturday in Wisconsin when the single-engine plane she was piloting crashed into Lake Winnebago.
Devyn Collie Reiley, age 30, was flying a T-6 Texan with 20-year-old Zach Colliemoreno as her passenger.
Both were killed in the crash on the morning of July 29.
Reiley and her husband Hunter, also a pilot, were in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for the annual Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture event.
The Reileys, who had just celebrated their third wedding anniversary, owned the Texas Aviation Academy flight school at the New Braunfels airport for five years.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about an airplane that crashed into the lake just after 9 a.m., according to an EAA news release.
County fire and rescue teams and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the crash of the World War II-era plane.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is working with EAA, the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA to investigate the fatal incident.
Later on Saturday, two planes attending the EAA show crashed near the Wittman Regional Airport.
That crash killed a 69-year-old man from Alabama and a 72-year old man from Ohio.
The planes were not involved in the air show.
The Reileys founded Texas Warbird Museum, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving war planes and history.
Devyn grew up in Wimberley, and was the oldest of 13 children.
A GoFundMe organized by Devyn’s younger sister to support her brother-in-law had raised more than $21,000 as of Monday afternoon.
