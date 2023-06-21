New Braunfels Performing Arts is gearing up for next week’s productions of “All Shook Up,” complete with rock ‘n’ roll music, leather jackets and poodle skirts.
The cast will host performances at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center at 375 S. Castell Ave on Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30.
“All Shook Up” features the music of Elvis.
The play, set in the 1950s, puts a modern twist on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Twelfth Night.”
NBPA artistic director Sherry Bettersworth said that the “fun show” is sure to show off the cast’s talent.
“Everybody is going to be clapping and tapping their toes,” Bettersworth said. “The music is great, the comedy is great — you’ll definitely have a good time.”
Main character Chad, played by recent UT-Austin graduate Wyatt Bettersworth, rides his motorcycle into a small town with strict rules.
Wyatt is also the show’s music director.
“My character breaks all the rules,” he said. “I would say the cool thing about the show is that 80% of the show is music, and it has lots of ’50s dancing.”
The NBPA company has a knack for nourishing local talent.
Cast member and New Braunfels resident Hannah Jenkins is currently in New York City.
She is competing in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as the Jimmys.
Jenkins, who plays Lorraine, studied at the North East School of the Arts in San Antonio.
Earlier this year she was awarded a $6,000 scholarship from the Las Casas Foundation’s Joci Awards for her performance as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl.”
Emma Grubbs, who studies theater at Oklahoma City University, is playing Sylvia in next week’s production.
Many of the show’s cast members have been part of NBPA since they were young thespians.
They help teach summer camps and produce the shows.
“It’s really fulfilling to help these kids through their first-show jitters, and it’s awesome to see how far they come when they perform,” Grubbs said. “We have a great family here.”
Sherry Bettersworth said the theater group works hard to help local students pursue their passions and advance in their profession.
“It’s not easy to put on a show like this,” Bettersworth said. “It takes time and work, and we do our best to grow these performers as professionals.”
That support has been a game changer for Mitchell Correia, who graduated from New Braunfels High School and is studying at Austin Community College.
“Sherry and her husband are always asking me where I’m at in an audition process,” said Correia, who plays Dennis in next week’s musical. “They help us workshop, make reels, learn songs and dances, do whatever to get us through to that next step.”
Tickets and showtimes for “All Shook Up” are available at nbperformingarts.com.
The cast said they are eager to put on a lively show.
“Sometimes in art, when you’re going to school for it, it’s kind of hard to balance the fact that this is something that you like to do and it’s your passion, but you’re also wanting to be in the industry and have a career,” Grubbs said. “I think having shows like this helps us realize that we should be having fun — and we are.”
