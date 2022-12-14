The New Braunfels Police Department will use more than $100,000 in federal and state grant money to purchase rifle-rated ballistic shields for patrol officers and school resource officers.
The New Braunfels City Council approved the funding on Monday.
NBPD and the council applied for two public safety grants earlier this year to buy the shields, at a total cost of $101,521.
The department’s SWAT unit is currently the only one using ballistic shields.
Now the equipment will be distributed to the patrol division and the department’s school resource officers in New Braunfels Independent School District.
A new program will provide shields and training to designated officers on every patrol shift, according to the council resolution for approving the grant funds.
The resolution cites the need for officers to have the shields for high-risk encounters involving guns, “such as robberies, high risk traffic stops, and officer and/or citizen rescues.”
The city is buying the shields from Virginia-based company LionHeart Alliance.
The city’s school resource officers will also receive shields and training, and “will ensure immediate ballistic protection is available to protect students and engage an active shooter.”
