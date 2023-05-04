New Braunfels police officers arrested two Houston men on Wednesday who allegedly stole money from a vehicle at a gas station.
Julian Hawyard Fite and Marshawn Devonte Gillis, both 31-year-old Houston residents, were booked into the Comal County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.
The men allegedly followed someone who had withdrawn money from an area bank and then drove to a local gas station, according to a New Braunfels Police Department news release.
The driver went into the gas station, leaving the money inside his car.
Fite and Gillis allegedly burglarized the man’s vehicle and stole the money.
The suspects drove away in a Toyota Rav-4, then crashed into another car near Walnut Ave and Gardenia Lane.
The two men ran from the car before officers apprehended them.
DPS and San Antonio police helicopters, NBPD drones and K-9 teams helped to catch the suspects.
Fite and Gillis are both charged with theft of property (greater than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000), unlawful use of a criminal instrument, vehicle burglary, and accident involving damage to a vehicle.
Bond had not been set as of Thursday morning, and the two men remain in custody.
