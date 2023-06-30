Larry Hildebrand, a longtime New Braunfels municipal court police officer, celebrated his retirement on Friday with his family and coworkers.
Hildebrand, raised in Spring Branch, became a reserve officer with the New Braunfels Police Department in 1976.
“Our first son was about 6 months old,” said Larry’s wife Betty. “He told me, ‘I think I’m going to go to the police academy,’ and I said OK. So he worked during the day and went at night.”
Hildebrand completed the required training and ride-alongs.
“Back in those days, the reserve officers were the Landa Park police,” Hildebrand said. “I worked for a local meat company during the day, and on weekends, I would spend my time at Landa Park.”
In 2004, Hildebrand decided to become a full-time police officer.
He has worked in the court system ever since.
His duties as a warrant officer meant he was often responsible for bringing residents before a judge.
“At times people mess up, and the consequences have to be resolved,” Hildebrand said. “But I worked to treat everybody respectfully. It’s a simple life, but I enjoyed it.”
Hildebrand said that sometimes people he had served warrants to would approach him in town to say they appreciated his politeness and professionalism.
“That really left an impression on me about what it means to serve the city,” he said. “The joke within the police department was that I was ‘scary Larry.’ I tried to always be smiling and polite, even when making an arrest.”
Hildebrand was also tasked with protecting the judges he served with and the court staff.
Municipal court judge Rose Zamora said Hildebrand was her “go-to guy” when she became the presiding judge 10 years ago.
“He had the same philosophy I did, which is that we’re here to help people as much as we can,” Zamora said.
The judge said Hildebrand was good at de-escalating tense situations in the courtroom.
“When people were upset, they left here happy,” Zamora said. “He listened to them, he talked to them, he always made them feel secure. He’s a good man.”
When he’s not working at court, Hildebrand trades in his officer’s uniform to be a Little League baseball umpire or high school basketball referee.
His retirement party was sports-themed, with lots of memorabilia from his years of public service.
Hildebrand’s coworkers gifted him with a “Larry the Legend” sign and a custom blue baseball jersey with “Paw Paw” written on the back.
Betty and Larry are looking forward to spending time with their children and 12 grandchildren.
“The people within the court system are just outstanding,” Hildebrand said. “I’m going to miss them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.