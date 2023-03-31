New Braunfels police arrested eight people this week in a drug bust of two homes that yielded thousands of fentanyl-laced pills, several guns and cash.
Officers had been monitoring a “known drug house” in the 3900 block of Gentle Meadow, according to a New Braunfels Police Department news release.
That investigation led to two traffic stops and five arrests.
After those arrests, police started to monitor another house in the 400 block of Pebble Creek Run, according to the release.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and searched the house, which led to three more arrests.
At both houses, officers found a total of 6,500 counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills.
The drugs have a street value of about $195,000, according to NBPD.
Police also seized two handguns, an assault rifle, THC edibles and other drugs, and $22,000 in cash.
Officers found jewelry, designer handbags, shoes, and electronics.
NBPD referred to those items as “property associated with the illicit proceeds of drug distribution.”
The eight suspects were booked into the Comal County and Guadalupe County jails.
Police arrested:
— Lucas Talyn Flores, age 17 of New Braunfels: charged with possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and drug paraphernalia.
— Tiffany Dawn Sanson, age 39 of New Braunfels: charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and three other warrants.
— Justin Nathanial Quintanilla, age 19 of New Braunfels: charged with possession of a controlled substance.
— Jesse Duran, age 18 of Comal County: charged with possession of a controlled substance.
— Jacob Steven Osterheld, age 18 of Dripping Springs: charged with possession of a controlled substance.
— Ja Shanae Dejranise Caldwell, age 22 of New Braunfels: charged with possession of a controlled substance.
— Francesco Maurizio Formica, age 20 of Cibolo: charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
— Raylyn Rayshawn Willrich, age 18 of San Antonio: charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
Additional charges and arrests may be pending, according to NBPD.
New Braunfels police worked with the San Antonio Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms office, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and the Comal County District Attorney’s Office on the operation.
