Nearly three weeks after an anonymous tip of a firearm on campus placed New Braunfels High School on lockdown for several hours, the New Braunfels Police Department has identified and detained a suspect in connection with the lockdown.
Officers detained the 15-year-old juvenile male suspect Wednesday, Sept. 28 and charged him with false alarm or report, which is punishable by 180 days to up to 2 years in state jail, and a fine of up to $10,000.
Authorities are withholding the identity of the suspect due to his age, but the suspect has since been transported to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center where he is still being held, police said.
During the NBPD criminal investigation department’s inquiry into the source of the threat, which was deemed not credible, authorities established that the 15-year-old suspect — a New Braunfels High School student — falsified the information, officials said.
In response to the Sept. 8 threat, New Braunfels ISD deployed safety and security protocol out of an abundance of precaution.
What ensued was a full-scale response from the New Braunfels Police and Fire Departments, along with over 100 officers from various nearby agencies, who arrived on scene to help assess the situation.
The assembled team worked together to investigate the threat by conducting a thorough search of the campus, and found no evidence to support its credibility before evacuating the campus room by room.
Eventually all of the school’s students, faculty and staff were safely removed from the facility and staged at Unicorn Stadium, and once the lockdown was lifted, students were released.
“The New Braunfels Police Department would like to thank the numerous other agencies that assisted in the response to New Braunfels High School on Sept. 8, as well as the entire New Braunfels community for their patience and understanding as officers worked to carefully and thoroughly ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff at the high school,” said David Ferguson, the city of New Braunfels’ communication manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.