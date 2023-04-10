Three Fort Worth men were arrested by New Braunfels Police Department officers Saturday, April 8 at Fischer Park after a search of two vehicles led to the seizure of approximately $260,000 in cash, as well as close to 11 pounds of marijuana and several firearms.
According to the NBPD, officers were called to the Fischer Park parking lot around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday following a report of three “suspicious males” wearing all black clothing. Witnesses allegedly saw the men outside of a pair of vehicles — a white Cadillac Escalade and a gray Honda Civic. According to the witnesses’ reports, black facemasks, large amounts of cash and guns were “in plain view,” an NBPD news release said.
Two of the men had active warrants and were detained while an NBPD K-9 officer performed an “open-air sniff” of the vehicles. According to the NBPD, a subsequent search led to the discovery of 11 pounds of marijuana, around $260,000 in cash that the NBPD said was “packaged in a method consistent with drug distribution,” and three firearms, one of which was a stolen handgun.
The three men arrested were Fort Worth’s Eduardo Javier Munoz, 25, Jonathan Martinez, 26, and Aaron Scott Dittman Jr., 24. All three were transported to the Comal County Jail and they were all charged with possession of marijuana and engaging in organized criminal activity. NBPD said Dittman Jr. has an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Tarrant County, and Martinez has an active warrant out of Fort Worth for assault causing bodily injury.
The case remains under investigation by the NBPD Street Crimes Unit. Additional charges may be pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.