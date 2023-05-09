New Braunfels police arrested a San Antonio man on Tuesday who allegedly stole a van, led officers on a chase and crashed into three trucks.
At about 7:30 on Tuesday morning, officers responded to a report of a stolen electric company van in the 1300 block of Industrial Drive.
Police tracked the van to the intersection of I-35 and FM 306 and tried to conduct a traffic stop, according to a news release from the New Braunfels Police Department.
The driver allegedly refused to stop and fled from officers.
NBPD said that officers stopped the chase near I-35 and South Seguin Ave “due to safety concerns because of the erratic driving of the suspect.”
Minutes later, the driver crashed into three trucks in the Courtyard Plaza Shopping Center parking lot near the I-35 access road and Seguin Ave.
A man in one truck was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Two men in another truck were not injured in the crash, and no one was in the third truck.
Police said the stolen van attempted to drive away from the crash scene.
Officers found the van and surrounded it on the northbound frontage road.
Police arrested the driver, 22-year-old Jeremy Ray Hembree of San Antonio.
Hembree was booked into the Comal County Jail and charged with theft of property greater than or equal to $30,000 but less than $150,000; evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; two counts of accident involving damage to a vehicle, and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the crash that sent the truck driver to the hospital.
Hembree was also served with warrants out of Bexar County for theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Details about bond had not been entered into jail records as of Tuesday afternoon.
