New Braunfels police arrested a Dallas man on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling five people who were in the country illegally.
A traffic stop prompted the arrest, said New Braunfels Police Department spokesperson David Ferguson.
The driver, 28-year-old Alonso Garcia, had picked up five men at the border and was driving toward the Dallas area.
NBPD contacted Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as is standard procedure.
The five men were identified as undocumented immigrants and released at the scene upon ICE instructions.
Garcia was arrested and booked into the Comal County Jail.
He is charged with five counts of smuggling of persons.
Garcia was released from jail on Tuesday on $50,000 surety bond.
The traffic stop marks at least five arrests in Comal County this year on illegal immigrant smuggling charges.
In 2022, at least seven people were arrested in Comal County and charged with human smuggling.
The suspects allegedly transported people after they had entered the United States.
Most of those arrests were the result of traffic stops.
But in November, Comal County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a kidnapping report at a Canyon Lake house.
A Canyon Lake man had picked up three people near the border in Eagle Pass and drove them to the area, but then refused to let the men go after they couldn’t pay him $12,000.
