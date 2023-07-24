New Braunfels police arrested two people on Friday morning who allegedly led officers on a chase and burglarized cars.
The New Braunfels Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Challenger speeding away from the Magnolia Springs subdivision at about 2:00 a.m. on July 21, according to an NBPD news release.
The car refused to stop, and officers pursued the car onto South I-35.
The Dodge ran out of gas on I-35 in Selma.
NBPD searched the car and found “several items believed to have been stolen during recent car burglaries, including several items of identification not belonging to the suspects.”
Police arrested Barry Joseph Hawkins, the 25-year-old driver from San Antonio. He was booked into the Comal County Jail and charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Hawkins was released from jail on Friday on $20,000 surety bond.
Tyler Williams, a 17-year-old passenger from Windcrest, was charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and minor in possession of an e-cigarette.
Williams was released from jail on a $10,000 surety bond for the fraudulent possession charge and a $500 personal bond for the e-cigarette charge.
Additional charges may be pending, according to NBPD.
