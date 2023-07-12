Earlier this year, the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department won the Texas Gold Medal Award for a population between 50,000 to 100,000.
Now, the parks and rec department is going for gold once again as it has been announced as a finalist for the National Gold Medal Award.
The department has been awarded the Texas Gold Medal Award by the Texas Recreation and Parks Society three times.
Similarly, this marks the third time the parks and rec department has made it as a finalist for the National Gold Medal Award.
“We just hope at this point (it will be) third time’s the charm … and we’re able to bring that gold medal back this year,” the department’s parks analyst, Shannon Jackson, said.
The National Gold Medal Award is bestowed on state park systems, armed forces recreation programs and public parks and recreation agencies that show distinctions in innovative approaches in giving quality parks and recreation services through fiscally sound means, long-range planning and resource management.
“We have multiple things that kind of check off each box there, and especially with it being a national board,” Jackson said. “We’re going up against all parks and recreation agencies throughout the nation. So it’s, it’s a family of people that are applying, but it is looking at our entire agency.”
One of the significant plans made by the parks and rec department was approved in May’s bond election — phase two of Mission Hill Park.
Additionally, Jackson said the department is working on its master plan for the next five years.
On the environmental impact front, the department has worked with the Watershed Protection division, the river management team and stabilizing the wall of the Comal Cemetary to avoid erosion of the bank along the Guadalupe River, to name a few endeavors the department has undertaken.
Winners of the National Gold Medal Award will be announced in October.
“We have to have a great team effort, work hard every day, to keep the community active, out enjoying all the natural resources; it’s not just one person that’s been recognized by the board,” Jackson said. “It’s a major team effort to make sure that this could (be) a great community to live in and that we can provide everything that our community is looking for.”
