Community members can sip on their favorite beverage and create a work of art through following an artist-entertainer’s step-by-step instructions this Sunday — all while supporting the Make-A–Wish Foundation’s mission.
Painting with a Twist of New Braunfels is hosting the Painting with a Purpose event in partnership with its local Make-A-Wish chapter to help children in need. Fifty percent of the event’s sales will be donated directly to Make-A-Wish, and the event is set for 2 to 4 p.m.
Make-A-Wish works to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness, delivering hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Since 1980, the nonprofit has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries and more than 360,000 wishes in U.S. territories alone, according to the release. More information about Make-A-Wish can be found at wish.org.
The Painting with a Twist founders’ commitment to give back to the community lives on through the Painting with a Purpose program, according to the release. The original sip-and-paint franchise has 230 studios open or in development in 37 states and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association’s Franchise Education & Research Foundation’s Franchising Give Back Awards. To learn more about Painting with a Twist, visit www.paintingwithatwist.com.
Each month, Painting with a Twist studios across the country host the Painting with a Purpose events in collaboration with local nonprofits, with event proceeds going toward the organizations. To date, the program has donated more than $7 million, according to the release.
To learn more about the partnership and sign up for an event, visit www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/new-braunfels/event/3386088/.
