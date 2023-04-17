Serve Spot has garnered national attention through the release of a new book, “Love Our Cities: How a city-wide volunteer day can unite and transform your community,” by Jeff Pishney and Eric Jung.
However, Serve Spot Executive Director Kim Francis remembers the earlier days when she would organize a small group of 30 people for volunteer events.
Francis and her husband moved to New Braunfels in 2014 after deciding to live closer to their family.
After joining a New Braunfels church, Francis became a part of their volunteer event known as the Big Serve.
She soon led the event, having had event planning experiences in the past, and organized these service days for the church’s congregation.
Other churches in the community became aware of these service days and wanted to become involved as well.
“There’s 80 congregations in town,” Francis said. “So we say we are all a part of the church; we just all walk in a different door on a Sunday morning.”
By 2019, the churches’ pastors decided that more could be done beyond the Big Serve.
The church leaders met with Francis and began talking to nonprofits in the community. The nonprofits mentioned the need for a single directory for all the nonprofits in town.
Serve Spot, both the organization and the website, was born from there.
Serve Spot has helped unite the churches to serve the community; one effort led to the churches gathering $100,000 to help get a winter shelter started.
On May 16, Serve Spot will host an event for congregations to train and learn more about preparing for disasters and how to help the community should those events occur.
Additionally, there is the aforementioned Big Serve. The now annual Big Serve Weekend event will be held in October. Last year, over 1,000 volunteers participated at more than 80 sites.
Not only does Serve Spot connect and unite the efforts of local churches, but the organization also helps to connect residents to volunteer opportunities through its website.
The website’s directory for volunteer work has options for working with schools through specific skills, child-friendly opportunities and an option to look at all opportunities.
Additionally, nonprofits can add listings to the website to look for volunteers.
At the end of 2019, Serve Spot became a part of Love Our Cities, an organization that helps cities plan a city-wide volunteer day.
Around 2020, Francis was approached to be a part of the book. Love Our Cities’ book spotlights different towns, along with organizations from there that help to impact their respective communities.
Questions were given to Francis for her to write responses to for the book; she wrote her answers and took them to church leaders to get their input.
“That was a good process to go through and to say, ‘What are some of our major issues?’” Francis said. “Then when I took it to our some of our leaders in town … it’s one of those things that brings people together when they’re reading this and go, ‘Yeah, you’re right. That is one of the issues of our community, and let’s do something about it.’ (It) brings awareness and validity to the work that we’re doing.’”
The final responses can be read in part two of the book; the book can be purchased through the Love Our Cities website.
Those who wish to help Serve Spot can attend the volunteer information meeting regarding the Big Serve planning team on April 18 at 6 p.m. at The Village Venue, 2032 Central Plaza. RSVPs can be sent to duncan@servespot.org.
Additionally, volunteer opportunities can be found on the Serve Spot website, servespot.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.