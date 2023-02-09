It’s been decades since José Maldonado flew in a military plane in the skies above Vietnam.
But on Thursday, the Cibolo resident and U.S. Army veteran was anxious to experience that feeling again.
“This is an exciting day,” he said, just before climbing aboard a Beechcraft Sundowner at the New Braunfels Municipal Airport.
Maldonado is a Purple Heart recipient living in the memory care center at The Brooks of Cibolo, a senior living community.
His “miracle moment” flight on Feb. 9 was made possible by the local On the Fly Aviation flight school.
Maldonado was on active duty in Vietnam in the late 1960s at the Tây Ninh Combat Base.
He was a maintenance worker for trucks and ambulances.
“If they needed parts, they had to go through me,” Maldonado said. “I was the guy.”
The 83-year-old received a Purple Heart for his bravery when his infantry was attacked.
Maldonado bandaged up his fellow soldiers, even after he was wounded by heavy gunfire.
The veteran was a frequent passenger or gunner in Army planes.
He still remembers how much cargo each plane could hold.
“It was more than thrilling, especially in the small helicopters, because we had to be on the defensive,” he said. “I had to trust the pilot.”
Maldonado’s flight from New Braunfels to Canyon Lake and back was part of The Brooks of Cibolo’s My Miracle Moment program for residents.
Four times a year, the facility organizes special events for residents in the independent senior living, assisted living and memory care programs.
The staff craft a special day of activities that the resident is passionate about.
Kim Cleveland, memory care coordinator at The Brooks, said that the outings help rekindle residents’ “passion for life.”
“People who have dementia are still people inside,” Cleveland said. “This shows them that they still have dignity and purpose. When people value what they care about, that makes them feel needed and wanted.”
Maldonado is from Puerto Rico. He moved to The Brooks of Cibolo about a year ago to be closer to his son in San Antonio.
He loves to fish and read in his free time.
Maldonado is quiet, and he often alternates between speaking English and his native Spanish.
But his mischievous personality really shone as he stepped atop the plane wing to climb inside.
He cracked a smile, let out a loud, “Woo!” and gestured for someone to take his picture.
His mood was even better after the flight.
“It was a dream, made reality, come true,” Maldonado said.
