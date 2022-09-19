It can take a village to check the vision and hearing of students across the county — but a pride of Lions are ready and willing to take on the task and get the job done.
Members of the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club are traveling to New Braunfels ISD schools providing hearing and vision screenings for students in pre-kindergarten through first grade — and third, fifth and seventh grades.
The club’s latest stop on its 16-school tour was Klein Road Elementary School, where volunteers screened the vision and hearing of almost 600 students.
For at least 10 to 15 years, Lions Clubs in Comal County have been responsible for screening students’ vision and hearing with hopes of alleviating stress on district medical staff and improving the learning environment.
“It’s just a pure screening just to make sure, because they can’t learn if they can’t hear just like they can’t learn if (they) can’t see,” said Catherine Taylor, a member of the Noon Lions Club.
With help from the Garden Ridge Lions Club and the Canyon Lake Lions Club, the clubs will collectively test over 30 schools in one of the fastest-growing counties in the country for a total of roughly 14,000 students.
The vision and hearing tests are performed with the latest technology.
Paper vision charts are a thing of the past, and the organization has moved on to visual acuity test machines, which allows them to screen students faster and requires fewer volunteers to perform the tests.
Recently the Noon Lions Club received a $9,000 grant from the Texas Lions Foundation to help the organization purchase more machines.
In addition to the charts, the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club uses a spot vision screener.
When students fail the visual acuity chart test, their vision is checked again by the screener, which measures eyesight acuity by taking photos of the eyes to pinpoint problems in one’s vision with 99% accuracy.
“We’ve actually had kids who will fail (the visual acuity chart testing), but then they’ll go to the (spot vision screener) and pass,” said Jim Merket, New Braunfels Noon Lions Club vision screening committee chairman. “When I was a kid, somebody said, ‘Oh, we’re going in for a test, [screams].’ Some of the kids get real nervous, and when they finish, they’ll go, ‘Did I pass the test, did I pass the test?’ (So it helps to have it).”
Between the number of volunteers and the new technology, the Noon Lions Club screened 645 out of 800 Voss Farms Elementary School students for vision and hearing in three hours this year.
For hearing, students are tested using audiometers, which measure pitch and frequency. This particular test examined a student’s hearing at three different frequencies — 1,000, 2,000 and 4,000.
Those who fail the vision or hearing tests are retested over a few months before being referred to a doctor so that the students can get the help needed to be successful in school.
At one point, the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club screened 5,600 students at 15 New Braunfels ISD schools and gave out 674 eye referrals.
“Without being able to hear and see, we don’t know the capacity that interferes with their learning,” said Karen Schwind, health director for New Braunfels ISD. “Being able to test it early in the school year, and identify those that need a referral, then we’re able to get them to the medical community, and get treatment as needed.”
By law, vision and hearing tests must be performed on the required students within the first 120 days of school, which can be a difficult task without help, Schwind said.
Without the Lions Club, it would take months for a single school nurse to screen the roughly 700 students in each New Braunfels ISD elementary school — time they just don’t have.
“It’s a wonderful service for them to come into our schools,” Schwind said. “We’re very pleased to have them, because it’s a huge help for us to be able to get the students screened in the first semester … so that if we do identify a problem with vision or hearing, we can help them get it corrected.”
