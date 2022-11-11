There’s a lot cooking at the festival where sausage is king.
As one of the biggest fundraisers for local nonprofit and not-for-profit organizations, they have set up shop selling German sausage just about any way someone could have it for decades, with profits going back into organizations making a difference in the community.
When a fire ravaged parts of the Marktplatz in November 2019, Wurstfest was given the opportunity to rebuild and give the market a modern update.
Last year was the first time local organizations got to use the new and improved marketplace.
With the added space and new equipment, nonprofits have expanded menus and increased food output to meet customer demand in hopes of earning more to give back to the community.
The New Braunfels Jaycees recall a time before the rebuild when they were limited to a cooktop and an old residential oven to supply customers with tasty German food.
The first year the organization switched its offerings from German Mexican fusion to their famous brezels, they couldn’t handle the demand with the outdated oven — that’s when the Rotary Club of New Braunfels stepped in to help by sharing their oven.
“It’s the selflessness of all the volunteers and all the organizations that are out there,” said Cordell Bunch, Jaycees vice president. “If we need help, or if we are trying to find a way to do something more efficiently (we can turn to other nonprofits or share the secrets to success).”
Efficiency is key for the volunteers manning the booth pushing out sausage wrapped in a pretzel with a side of beer cheese — that’s why the organization implemented a poker chip system.
“The poker chip prevents us from having to repeat ourselves, and really just allows for so much efficiency,” Bunch said. “It all comes down to the experience that these people have at the festival, and when they come to our booth we want them to have the best experience, we want to get them onto the next thing that they want to do as fast as we can.”
The Jaycees aren’t the only nonprofit group streamlining its process in the new open-air facility.
This year Rotary Club of New Braunfels volunteers are hard at work serving up a hearty helping of German culture with plates of potato pancakes and sausage, and a side of applesauce.
Before the marketplace overhaul the booth operated with two large grills to keep up with the demand, but there is always room for improvement.
“This one is double in size, we can double our capacity, and we have much shorter lines, so we’re actually serving more people a lot faster for our booth this year in this facility versus last time,” Lindsay Haas, co-chair of the nonprofit’s Wurstfest booth.
The kartoffelpuffer booth has seen a steady stream of customers since the festival opened its gates last Friday with some spikes in attendance on the weekdays.
“(The free weekday nights) brings in a lot of locals — a lot of people that wouldn’t come ordinarily,” Haas said. “They usually have to pay for parking, you have to pay to get in, you got to pay to get beer, and it adds up. These free nights really help out the locals and that’s probably who most of our patrons are during the week.”
While organizations are benefiting from free admission nights, others are modernizing with new cashier systems, which allow customers to pay by credit card and keeps the line moving.
New Braunfels Noon Lions Club is taking advantage of modern technology to improve upon its business operation, and in the business of giving back it’s all about sales.
“That’s been a huge win for us, (especially with the) younger generation — that’s kind of their norm now,” said David Berger, a former Noon Lions president. “The technology’s there — the ovens, convection cooking makes things a little faster. It has impacted (our) bottom line, which is, of course, the charity and profits that we give out there.”
Along with boosting sales, the booth selling sausage-on-a-stick and plates of bratwurst, German potato salad and kraut is looking to reach younger generations by introducing them to traditional German fare.
“(It’s good) the younger generation is coming around to discover good sausage and good food, that maybe they didn’t get raised on,” Berger said.
There are plenty more delicious dishes being made by local nonprofit organizations to support the community to be had before Wurstfest closes on another successful year.
