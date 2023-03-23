New Braunfels residents have donated more than $100,000 to Uvalde groups helping the community cope with last year’s school shooting that killed 19 children and two students.
Jackie Simmonds, who lives in New Braunfels and grew up in Uvalde, wanted to help her hometown heal.
“I couldn’t just sit there,” she said. “I had to do something for the community that I’d been raised in.”
Simmonds and local nonprofit Lone Star Cookers helped organize a volunteer group to host a fundraiser at Freiheit Country Store in New Braunfels last summer.
The event that raised $106,000 featured bands, live and silent auctions and food.
The group divided a $54,000 donation between two Uvalde elementary schools to create peaceful outdoor student areas.
That portion also benefited a therapy and comfort dog organization, and the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Department for training and equipment.
Earlier this year, the group also donated $52,000 to the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas.
The center has been using a temporary space in Uvalde since last year’s tragedy.
CBCST offers free grief and trauma counseling to families.
The center will soon open a new facility in the city, with counseling and art therapy rooms, and a large area to accommodate groups.
“I felt a certain peace in donating to an organization that was obviously committed to Uvalde for the long haul,” Simmonds said.
