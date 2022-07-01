On Monday, the New Braunfels City Council completed its annual election rituals, certifying and swearing in Andres Campos-Delgado to a three-year term representing the city’s west and southwest residents and saying goodbye to a four-year council member.
The District 1 council race had gone into overtime after no candidate garnered 50% plus one of the votes cast during the May 7 election.
The June 18 election runoff resulted in Campos-Delgado receiving 69% of the votes cast.
Following certification and surrounded by family members, Campos-Delgado took the oath of office, administered by Municipal Court Judge Rose Zamora.
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve this community,” Campos-Delgado said to friends, family, supporters and meeting attendees. “This has been kind of a whirlwind, and I appreciate the opportunity to be here.”
Campos-Delgado told the Herald-Zeitung in an earlier story that his priorities in the district included continued maintenance and upgrades to aging infrastructure, affordable housing and quality of life improvements such as parks, trails and sidewalks.
Campos-Delgado succeeds Council member Shane Hines, who chose not to file for a second full term, saying it was time for business and family.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve District 1,” Hines told the Herald-Zeitung in an interview before Monday’s meeting. “I hope I left it better than I found it. It’s been an eye-opening experience to learn how things can and cannot be done.”
Hines added that before his stint on the council, he had participated in different boards, but the council represented a different kind of experience for him.
“Every council member that I’ve served with has been very open and willing to discuss issues and talk about it from the dais or sometimes in small groups,” he said. “Obviously, we never breach open meetings with a walking quorum, but occasionally I’ll talk to a council member here or a council member there about certain items. Not only that, to work with other council members who truly have the best interests of the city but all of our partners — (New Braunfels Utilities), both school districts, (Comal and Guadalupe counties), not to mention the fantastic city staff that we have.”
Hines added, “to see everyone pulling in the same direction to get our community to go somewhere great is fantastic to see, and from what I hear, that doesn’t happen in other places.”
Council members took time during the meeting to recognize Hines, who defeated two challengers in a special election to fill the final 15 months of George Green’s term in February 2018 and stood unopposed the next year for a full term in his own right, presenting him with mementos commemorating his service.
Cristopher Willis, who won the District 2 seat during the May 7 election, was sworn into office on May 23.
In other action...
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning from “R-2” Single and Two-Family District to “M-2A” Heavy Industrial District with a special use permit allowing outdoor music adjacent to residential zoning and land uses at 624 Krueger Canyon.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment abandoning 0.23 of an acre at the terminus of West Merriweather Street and closing the pedestrian access that was an original condition of the abandonment.
• Approved a request for a conditional sign permit allowing a proposed multi-tenant sign to exceed the maximum allowed height and area standards in the ‘C-1B’ General Business District at 1913 Post Road.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit allowing a martial arts school in the “C-O” Commercial Office District at 104 Melody Lane.
• For lack of a motion, killed the first reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning from “APD” Agricultural Predevelopment District to “C-O” Commercial Office District at 409 Franks Road.
• Approved a conditional sign permit allowing a proposed multi-tenant sign to exceed the maximum height and sign face area standards and two proposed low profile monument signs to exceed the maximum allowed sign face area in the ‘M-1’ Light Industrial District for a multi-lot property located behind the QuikTrip northwest of the intersection of FM 306 and FM 1102.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning from “R-1 AH” Single-family Residential Airport Hazard Overlay District to “C-1B AH” General Business Airport Hazard Overlay District at 3642 FM 306.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit allowing short-term rental of a residence in the “C-1” Local Business District at 188 S. Union Avenue.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit allowing short-term rental of a residential structure in the “R-3L” Multifamily Low-Density District at 586 Granada Drive.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit allowing short-term rental of a single-family residence in the “C-3” Commercial District at 730 S. Mesquite Ave.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit allowing short-term rental of a residence in the “C-3” Commercial District at 229 W. Merriweather St.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning from “M-1” Light Industrial District to “R-2A” Single-Family and Two-Family District at 243 E. Torrey St.
• Approved a $315,109 expenditure and associated budget amendment with Texas Traditions Roofing for replacing the roof at the New Braunfels Public Library.
• Approved a contract modification of $51,677 with Knight Security Systems for purchasing video surveillance equipment, video management services and access controls equipment and service for Fire Station No. 7.
• Approved a budget amendment in the 2007, 2012, 2015 and 2018 Certificates of Obligation Funds and the 2019 Bond Fund.
• Approved the city’s fiscal year 2022 second-quarter investment report. As of March 31, the city had about $225.1 million invested in different investment instruments, including cash. The portfolio increased by $12.9 million due to property tax collections during the quarter.
• Approved a $126,798 preliminary design contract for the Faust Street / Nacogdoches Avenue Drainage Improvements project under consideration for the proposed 2023 bond program.
• Approved annual routine recurring expenditures for fiscal year 2022.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment redesignating the records management officer position, eliminating the Records Management Committee and assigning committee duties to the records management officer.
• Held a public hearing regarding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan and its associated funding recommendations for the program year 2022.
