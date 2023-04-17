On a sunny morning in Landa Park, Gail Groves eagerly points out a chubby monarch caterpillar making its way up a bright flower stem.
“That’s what gets us excited,” she says. “It’s all about the pollinators.”
Groves and other members of the New Braunfels Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas have created a thriving landscape in the park’s butterfly garden.
The group is gearing up for its annual plant sale to celebrate Native Plant Month.
“Every plant in here is either a nectar plant, or a host and nectar plant like the milkweed,” Groves said. “It’s a balance between the aesthetics for people and the benefits for wildlife.”
The group will host a plant sale on Saturday, April 22, as part of the Earth Day event at Headwaters at the Comal.
Native plants are vital to the environment, said plant sale coordinator Janet McKinney.
“We’re losing a lot of our habitat, especially in this area,” McKinney said. “There’s so much growth, and so much clearance of land for new subdivisions.”
The chapter is working to educate private landowners and developers about the importance of native plants.
Earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a proclamation for April to be Native Plant Month in the state of Texas.
“Texas’ landscape must be kept Texan, and to this end botanists and ecologists throughout the state have long labored in common cause to protect our native plants and to ensure that they survive throughout the ages long,” the proclamation reads.
Texas’ native plants have thrived in the region for centuries — making them ideal in an area that experiences severe droughts, extreme heat and floods.
“They need less water,” McKinney said. “They don’t need fertilizer, because they’re kind of adapted already to the native soils. Generally, they’re pretty resilient to pests, and they’re easier to grow.”
This year’s plant sale will feature more than 1,400 plants in 100 varieties.
Chapter members will be at the booth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to educate buyers on the benefits of native plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.