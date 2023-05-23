Tara Kohlenberg carefully adjusts a mannequin’s hat in an exhibit at the Sophienburg Museum & Archives.
She points to a chair that belonged to the Dittlinger family of New Braunfels.
“Everything in this room is an authentic item from the 1930s,” Kohlenberg said. “It’s kind of like playing in a dollhouse, only with real life stuff.”
Kohlenberg is retiring as the museum’s executive director after nearly eight years in the position.
A New Braunfels native, Kohlenberg was serving on the museum board when previous director Linda Dietert announced her retirement.
Kohlenberg was asked to be interim director.
Then she tossed her hat into the ring when the position officially became available.
She has enjoyed the “people-oriented work” of managing employees, volunteers, museum members and visitors.
“We have a relatively small staff, so you have to have all these other people that truly makes this a community-based organization,” Kohlenberg said.
Kohlenberg studied advertising and retail in college.
She went back to school to earn a master’s degree in social work, and worked in the mental health field for two decades.
Those skills “all came together” in the director position.
The museum works to tell the stories of the German emigrants who founded New Braunfels, and give a glimpse into historical life in the region.
“The people that you meet here are phenomenal,” Kohlenberg said. “But taking a bite of history and setting it up so everybody can walk through it and experience it, that’s the coolest part.”
Recently, the outgoing director has been busy helping the museum prepare for its 90th anniversary celebration.
The Sophienburg was dedicated and opened to the public in October of 1933.
For years, Kohlenberg has helped write weekend columns for the Herald-Zeitung that explore unique pieces of New Braunfels history through Sophienburg records.
“I love getting lost in here, because you find so much when you get lost,” she said of the archives. “I was born and raised here, but I learn so much cool stuff.”
She has also had a front-row seat to witnessing the skyrocketing population growth of her hometown.
“Going to school and growing up here, everybody was connected,” Kohlenberg said. “And everybody knew the stories, because their great-grandparents lived it or their grandparents lived it or told you about it.”
She applauds the museum’s educational program for third graders to teach that local legacy.
“You have to understand the underlying values that built a community like this,” Kohlenberg said. “So many people have moved here now because it was pretty or a good place to open a business, but it’s so much more than that.”
