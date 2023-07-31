New Braunfels sophomore Clayton Namken earned his way onto the Blue Bell/Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA) Class 6A all-state team.
Namken, the Unicorns’ starting catcher and a right-handed pitcher, was an honorable mention on the list.
In 2023, the Texas A&M commit had a .422 batting average, 35 hits, 35 RBI, seven doubles, three triples and three homers. He was walked 20 times.
On the mound, Namken had a 1.68 earned run average.
He was also a District 27-6A unanimous first-team selection and made the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 6A all-state third team.
He helped lead the Unicorns to a 14-16-2 overall record (9-6 in district). New Braunfels finished the year as bi-district qualifiers.
