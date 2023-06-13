A New Braunfels venue is one of 13 businesses across the country being sued for copyright infringement by a national music licensing group.
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is suing River Road Ice House and the other music venues, clubs and bars in federal court.
The lawsuits accuse the businesses of performing songs by their member songwriters without the proper license.
ASCAP attorney Jackson Wagener said the license grants a venue the rights to play live or recorded versions of more than 18 million songs.
The majority of the license fees are distributed to ASCAP members.
“When you are playing someone else’s song, it’s your responsibility to ensure the songwriters who wrote the songs are fairly compensated for the use of their music,” Wagener said.
River Road Ice House management told the Herald-Zeitung on Tuesday that they could not comment on the litigation because of the ongoing legal proceedings.
The venue is a popular summer concert spot where “the drinks are always cold and the music’s always hot.”
Upcoming shows at the indoor/outdoor venue include Zach Talbert and the Silver Lining, John Baumann, Jason Boland & the Stragglers and Casey Donahew.
Other venues the ASCAP is accusing of copyright infringement in last week’s lawsuits are Buford’s in Austin, as well as venues in Atlanta, Asheville, Phoenix, Chicago, Baltimore, Orlando, South Carolina, Michigan, New Hampshire and Florida.
