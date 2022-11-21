Alcohol was a factor in almost a quarter of car crash deaths in Texas during last year’s holiday season.
Now, a New Braunfels woman whose parents were killed by a drunk driver when she was six months old is pleading with Texans to find a sober ride this year.
Erin Crawford Bowers, a mother of two, said that people should be aware of the consequences of “one small decision.”
“The day I got married and just wanted my father to walk me down the aisle — that didn’t happen,” she said. “Or the day I had my babies, you know, you just want your mom by your side. I didn’t get that in life all because one person made a choice to take that away from me and my family.”
The Texas Department of Transportation this week launched a “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign to discourage people from driving under the influence this holiday season.
Bowers shared her story at a press conference in San Antonio on Nov. 17 to launch the campaign.
In June 1985, six-month-old Bowers was riding home in the car with her parents and cousin after a family dinner.
“As they were driving, my mom noticed there was this car coming at them, weaving in and out of traffic,” she said. “My father moved over to the shoulder, trying to avoid them.”
The family was hit head-on by a drunk driver traveling 70 mph.
Bowers’ mother lunged across her to protect her, and both of her parents died at the scene.
Bowers suffered a concussion and broken bones.
“(My mom) literally sacrificed her own life so that I could live,” she said. “There has to be a reason for that. There has to be some meaning behind that, some purpose, and so that’s why I continue to support this fight.”
Texas had more than 48,600 traffic crashes from Dec. 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022, according to TXDOT data.
Those crashes resulted in 433 fatalities and 1,695 serious injuries.
About 23% of the vehicle deaths were DUI/alcohol related.
Marc Williams, TXDOT executive director, said that people should focus on celebrating safely this holiday season.
“Get together with family and friends and have a great time, but please find an alternative way home if you choose to drink,” Williams said. “You have many options available.”
TXDOT is sharing a series of videos this holiday season featuring stories of people who have experienced the consequences of drunk driving.
The state is encouraging people to plan ahead and use rideshare services or call a friend.
“If you are considering getting behind the wheel after having a couple of drinks and you think you’re just fine, don’t take the risk … it’s not worth it,” Bowers said.
Learn more about the campaign at soberrides.org.
