The New Braunfels MLK Association has opened the application process for its 2023 NBMLK Non-Traditional Scholarship.
The scholarship aims to help prospective non-traditional students — those furthering their education not immediately after high school — through financial means.
Gloria Ford, the organization’s scholarship committee chair, believed non-traditional students were an underserved community regarding scholarship opportunities.
“When I was about 23 or so, I wanted to go to nursing school, I was in Arkansas at the time, and the school that I had to go to was about 65 miles from my home,” Ford said. “I had to apply for finances to go to school because I just didn’t have the money, and there were no scholarships for people in my category — none whoever at that time, especially in Arkansas — so I had to borrow the money to go to school.”
This personal experience inspired the organization to start the scholarship for non-traditional students in 2016, with the first scholarship granted the following year.
Coincidentally, the scholarship has helped those following in the footsteps of Ford, with many recipients also having gone to school for nursing.
Two applicants will be chosen this year, and each scholarship winner will be awarded $2,000.
The scholarship is meant for both New Braunfels and Comal County residents who are 25 years of age and older and have been accepted into a college, university or vocational school.
Additionally, those related to committee and board members are disqualified from applying.
Besides requiring personal information and education history, the application has five questions that will be graded by a point system.
The questions include the topics of professional goals, financial need, cost of the program, accomplishments and community involvement.
Not all of these responses are weighted equally, as answers for professional goals weigh more than the program’s cost.
Moreover, points are added for the neatness and thoroughness of the written answers.
The application can be found online and submitted online as well, or completed as a PDF and emailed to the organization.
Applications for the scholarship are due by April 30 at midnight.
Scholarship winners will be chosen within a week, and their award money will be given directly to the school they’ve been accepted into; if funds are left over, they will be returned to the organization.
To complete the application online, one can find the form at https://form.jotform.com/230336169751154 .
Alternatively, one can email info@nbmlk.com in order to request an application form. The application can then be submitted by emailing info@nbmlk.com or mailed to P.O. Box 311533, New Braunfels, TX 78131-1533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.