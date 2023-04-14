The River Mill in New Braunfels has finally seen some activity in recent times — in the form of demolition.
These changes are leading to a new mixed-use project that Casey Development is constructing.
The development firm was founded by Darren Casey in 1992 and is based in San Antonio. The firm focuses on developing real estate in Central Texas.
Casey Development has done work in New Braunfels before with the construction of Tacara at West Pointe Village.
Although the firm may not be based in New Braunfels, the president of the development firm, Ory Kalenkosky, has called the German town home for 12 years.
“I’ve always had an affinity for all things New Braunfels and the uniqueness of New Braunfels,” Kalenkosky said. “What makes people feel special is, you know, it’s not part of San Antonio, that New Braunfels is its own city — its own community. It’s got its own culture.”
According to Kalenkosky, New Braunfels checks off many desirable boxes, such as its location between San Antonio and Austin, connection to the outdoors and amazing culture.
Because of this, the firm has looked at opportunities to develop in the New Braunfels area.
Casey Development ultimately found its next opportunity, as the firm closed on the River Mill property in July of last year.
As the city grows, the firm is committed to seeing New Braunfels grow as its own independent city as opposed to growing as a part of San Antonio.
“We want it to be something that people are proud of within the community and something that we can put our names on the River Mill,” Kalenkosky said. “Our theme for the project, similar to what we believe New Braunfels is, is one of one, you know, establishing that New Braunfels is a city that is one of itself.”
The development firm is working with an Austin architecture firm in order to create a mixed-use development; the project will consist of residential, restaurant, bar, retail and hotel developments, to name a few.
“We want to have some amenities for just general public,” Kalenkosky said. “So there’ll be hike and bike trails along that exterior project. We’ve got the river frontage, so trying to incorporate whether it’s our tubing industry, whether it’s kayaking, whether it’s fishing — but really letting this be a trophy piece that New Braunfels residents … get to enjoy just as much as our visitors here.”
To fit the theme of “one of one,” the firm wants to incorporate German architecture while also architecturally paying homage to the mill’s history.
“We’re keeping the original mill building that was built in 1922, and then the building to the south of that that’s closest to the river that I think was built in 1955,” Kalenkosky said.
Construction has yet to start, as demolition is set to continue for anywhere between 60 to 90 days.
The firm hopes construction will begin either by the end of this year or the start of the following year.
According to Kalenkosky, the first parts of the development should be available after 24 to 30 months of construction, with overall development finishing in four to five years.
“This is home to us, so we’re not outsiders just trying to come in and fit something in, but you know, really trying to take a close look at what can continue to complement what we already have here in New Braunfels and add to it,” Kalenkosky said. “I think that we’re on the right path for that, and we’re excited about how we can continue to shape and reshape the landscape of New Braunfels.”
