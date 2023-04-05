Two New Braunfels men have pleaded guilty to selling repackaged and potentially dangerous pharmaceutical drugs through the mail.
Evan Asher Field, 42, and Michael Dominic Diaz, 30, pleaded guilty in federal court on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and traffic in misbranded drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.
Prosecutors allege that Field and Diaz bought synthetic opioids, benzodiazepines and other drugs in bulk and resold them through websites that Field created in 2019 and 2021.
Officials said most of the drugs originated in China and were not regulated or approved for any use by the Federal Drug Administration.
Prosecutors said that the men and their employees “repackaged the drugs into consumer-size containers” and shipped them across the U.S.
“Despite disclaimers on the website and product packaging stating ‘for research purposes only,’ and ‘not for human consumption,’ the two defendants were aware that customers were purchasing the substances for personal use and consuming the drugs,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The unregulated drugs had the potential to cause toxic and fatal overdoses.
Field pleaded guilty on March 28, and Diaz entered his plea on April 4.
The men are scheduled to be sentenced in August.
The charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.
