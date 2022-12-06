On Nov. 15, the McKenna Foundation was awarded “Foundation of the Year” by the Association of Fundraising Professionals - San Antonio Chapter.
This award comes 14 years after the foundation began its efforts to support the community through providing grants to nonprofit organizations. However, the organization originally found success with McKenna Memorial Hospital. Despite the hospital’s success after over 50 years of service, the board sold the hospital to CHRISTUS Santa Health Care in 2008.
The sale of the hospital marked the beginning of the McKenna Foundation, as it allowed the organization to have funds with which to serve the community.
McKenna Foundation CEO Alice Jewell has worked with the foundation since its inception, having originally joined the organization to help with fundraising for the hospital and McKenna Children’s Museum.
“Once the hospital sold, we received the proceeds of that sale and we invested the money and over time it has grown, and we are able to distribute a portion of that each year,” Jewell said. “2009 was the first year that we actually gave away any money through the grant process, due to the proceeds of the sale.”
According to Jewell, the organization has given almost 27 million dollars to nonprofits in areas such as community development, physical and mental health, education and family relationships. Overall, the McKenna Foundation has helped over 100 nonprofits.
“Family Promise is one that we helped to get started; they help families who are experiencing homelessness, so we really have the honor of working with large nonprofits, but also getting nonprofits started,” Jewell said.
This year alone, the foundation has given grants to around 30 nonprofits.
The “Foundation of the Year” award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals is one that requires a nomination from a nonprofit, along with the backing of numerous others.
In the McKenna Foundation’s case, it was nominated by the Friends of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Foundation. The foundation had not previously won any awards in recognition of its work. Moreover, Jewell had been unaware of the nomination.
“We wouldn’t, you know, be able to do what we do if we didn’t have such high-functioning nonprofits in the community,” Jewell said. “It’s our honor to do the work. It was just really humbling to get that award.”
