Dozens of nonprofits in Comal County help make the area a better place to work, live and play.
The McKenna Foundation is offering several grant opportunities for these organizations in 2023.
The foundation will host informational meetings for local nonprofits on Thursday, March 9, with session options at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The meetings will help New Braunfels area nonprofits with the grant application process. The McKenna Foundation has awarded more than $25 million to local nonprofits since its inception in 2009.
McKenna awarded nearly $2 million in grants last year.
This year’s funding opportunities include strategic grants, grants for basic living needs, health, education, family relationships and community development.
For more information, visit mckenna.org, call the grant team at (830) 606-9500, or email grants@mckenna.org.
