A New Braunfels man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on July 20 for distributing child pornography.
Guy Mason Roden, age 30, distributed hundreds of files that depicted child sexual abuse material, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.
Prosecutors said Roden distributed the material from Nov. 2020 to March 2021 through a file-sharing network.
The Texas Department of Public Safety had been investigating computers that were actively sharing the material through the network and identified Roden’s IP address.
DPS and Homeland Security Investigations searched Roden’s house in New Braunfels in April 2021 and confiscated his computer.
Roden was arrested in Feb. 2022 and has been in custody since his arrest.
Roden was sentenced in federal court and must pay $20,000 in restitution to four victims.
The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Justice Department initiative to prosecute people who exploit children on the internet.
