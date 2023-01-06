Police arrested a 32-year-old New Braunfels man on New Year’s Eve for allegedly touching and filming a four-year-old girl who was staying in his apartment.
Noah Sanchez was arrested in Bulverde and booked into the Comal County Jail on Dec. 31.
Sanchez is charged with indecency with a child/sexual contact and possession with intent to promote child pornography.
The charges are second-degree felonies.
According to a criminal complaint, a 31-year-old woman in a relationship with Sanchez accessed his cellphone in late October.
She found several images that she described to police as child pornography.
She recognized one of the children in the photos as her daughter.
Sanchez shares two children with the alleged victim’s mother who alerted police, but the alleged victim is not his biological child.
The woman recorded the images and videos on her cellphone, then left Sanchez’s apartment in New Braunfels with her three children and drove to a San Antonio police station.
Police searched Sanchez’s apartment in late October and found three cellphones.
Investigators obtained a warrant to search the devices.
They allegedly found 60 images and videos of prepubescent girls “engaged in either sexual intercourse or lewd exhibition.”
The daughter of the woman who reported Sanchez to police was allegedly in three of the videos.
In the videos, Sanchez allegedly touched the girl to expose her private parts. Child advocates interviewed the girl’s 9-year-old half-sister in November. The girl said she had pretended to be asleep when she saw her father touch her half-sister and record it on his phone.
Bond for Sanchez was set at $300,000.
It is unclear if he is still in jail or if he has an attorney.
Court records show that in 2016, Sanchez was sentenced to four years in prison for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
He also spent time in county jail for marijuana possession and criminal trespassing.
