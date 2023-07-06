Police arrested a New Braunfels man on July 4 for allegedly breaking into cars and fleeing from officers.
A New Braunfels Police Department officer noticed two men in a river area parking lot “potentially burglarizing vehicles,” according to NBPD spokesperson David Ferguson.
“The officer stopped to talk to them, and then another officer showed up,” Ferguson said. “While they were talking to them, both suspects took off and ran.”
Police apprehended Ezekiel Barnes, age 20, and confirmed that he had burglarized a vehicle.
Barnes allegedly resisted the officer’s attempt to put him in handcuffs.
The other suspect was not caught.
Barnes was arrested and booked into the Comal County Jail.
He is charged with burglary of vehicles, resisting arrest, search or transport, and evading arrest or detention.
Barnes was released from jail on Wednesday on a $9,000 surety bond.
Also over the holiday weekend, law enforcement across Comal County made 31 arrests for driving while intoxicated, 13 arrests for public intoxication, four boating while intoxicated arrests and two reckless driving arrests.
