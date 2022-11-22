Chilly temperatures and a few raindrops didn’t deter hundreds of residents from ushering in the holiday season with the annual Main Plaza lighting ceremony and the arrival of Santa Claus in downtown New Braunfels on Friday.
Mayor Rusty Brockman, joined by Comal County Judge Sherman Krause and a host of city and county dignitaries at the downtown bandstand, led the countdown from 10 that flipped the switch, lighting up thousands of holiday lights adorning the historic county courthouse, Main Plaza and surrounding areas while cheers erupted from the crowd of ceremony attendees.
“This is a long-time tradition in New Braunfels, Texas,” Brockman told the crowd. “This downtown lighting marks the beginning of our holiday season as we move into Thanksgiving (this) week and all the other fun things our wonderful community has planned between now and Christmas Day. It is celebrated on this Friday before Thanksgiving so that families that come together for the holiday can be here to welcome the jolly old elf himself as he comes to town.”
Brockman lauded New Braunfels Utilities, county employees, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and others who helped put up the lighting display.
Immediately after the lighting ceremony, Santa Claus, riding on a New Braunfels Fire Department tower truck, made his way around the Plaza to the delight of children, some hoisted upon their parents’ shoulders and held in arms.
A long line of wide-eyed children and parents, who lined up ahead of time to take photographs, greeted him.
In an exclusive interview with the Herald Zeitung, Santa Claus said he was impressed with the welcoming atmosphere he and the elves received while in New Braunfels.
“Coming to New Braunfels is like being a rock star,” he said. “The people here are so warm and welcoming. We love seeing all the kids. Everyone is so excited. This just really starts the holidays off right.”
Santa added that the weather conditions, although a bit chilly for those who live here, were perfect for him and didn’t interfere with his trip to Texas.
“I’ve been here some years when it was 90 or 100 degrees,” he said. “This temperature is good — it’s not too cold — we’re plenty warm.”
Santa was accompanied by Sparkles, an elf who has been assisting at the North Pole Santa workshop facility for the last 500 or so years.
“The children here have been so good,” Sparkles said. “We have seen so many of these names on the ‘nice’ list this year, and we’re really excited about the turnout. What’s not to like about New Braunfels?”
Santa also added that his reindeer team of Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and, of course, Rudolph was healthy and ready to go for the annual Christmas Eve worldwide journey.
“When I brought them down here, the people at the Comal County Fairgrounds are always very helpful when I come to visit,” Santa said. “They keep the reindeer and take care of them. I have elves in town that take me where I need to be, so this town is wonderful when Santa comes to visit.”
The festivities also included performances from members of the American Dance Company, who will be performing “The Nutcracker” at the Brauntex Theatre Dec. 16-18.
“It’s beautiful,” said CC Cummings, who was playing the Sugar Plum Fairy, reacting to the lighting display. “It’s my first time seeing the New Braunfels tree lighting, and it was stunning.”
For some families, attending the lighting ceremony has become an annual tradition. For others, it’s a new tradition in the making.
For Kelsey Brown and her 17-month-old daughter, Kinsley, who was attempting to touch one of the lights on a tree trunk, it was their first year to participate.
“She wanted to see the light and see Santa,” Brown said. “It gets us in the Christmas spirit. She loved it. She was mesmerized.”
Four-year-old Charlotte Nelson was also mesmerized by seeing Santa. It was her second time seeing the lights.
“It was so cool to see Santa and his sleigh,” Charlotte said, as interpreted by her mother, Yelena.
The Comal Community Band and the Canyon High School Steel Drum Band supplied the evening’s music, and the Downtown Association members joined forces in a tent to sell refreshments to attendees near the bandstand in the middle of the Plaza.
The lights will remain on downtown at the Plaza through the new year.
