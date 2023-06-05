Pull out those dancing shoes — or possibly the comfiest folding chair from the garage — because Live @ Landa is returning this week.
Live @ Landa is an annual free concert series that will be hosted at the Landa Park Dance Slab every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the summer.
Along with free live music, the family-friendly event will include activities for children and food trucks that will be supporting numerous local nonprofit organizations.
The first concert of this series will begin this Thursday, June 8, with Soul Sessions performing.
Following the first concert, different bands will be performing in the series.
Performances include Roadside Libby on June 15, Jay Eric and Rumor Town on June 22, The Homebodies featuring the Fabulous Homebabes on June 29 and The J Abram Band on July 4.
The July 4 concert will be the final concert in the series that will include a fireworks spectacular sponsored by H-E-B.
